Delhi

Woman gang-raped by driver, conductor inside sleeper bus in Delhi

The incident reportedly took place on May 12, following which the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.
Representational image.
Representational image.Photo |ANI
TNIE online desk
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A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi by the vehicle’s driver and conductor, police sources said on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place on May 12, following which the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on her statement, an FIR has been registered and both accused have been arrested, sources said. Police have also seized the sleeper bus involved in the case as part of the investigation.

Officials said further investigation is underway, while more details about the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Delhi
gang-rape
Delhi crime
sleeper bus