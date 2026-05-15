38-year-old accused of killing wife after fight over dowry, held from Kolkata

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly killing his newlywed wife in Delhi following disputes related to dowry and money matters, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammad Ejaz, originally from Bihar’s Vaishali district, was arrested from Kolkata’s Karaya area on May 13 after he allegedly fled to Bengal following the murder.

The incident came to light on May 8 after police received a PCR call from the landlord of a house in Laxmanpuri, Nabi Karim, regarding a foul smell coming from a tenant’s room. The landlord informed police that the tenant was missing.

On reaching the spot, police found the decomposed body of a woman lying on a bed inside the locked room. The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old woman from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, a police officer said.

Investigation revealed that the woman had married Ejaz on April 26 and the couple had recently started living together in the rented accommodation.

Police registered a case at Nabi Karim police station and launched an investigation. During inquiry, the victim’s father alleged that Ejaz and his brother Sarfaraz had been harassing her for dowry.

DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said sustained technical surveillance later traced Ejaz to Kolkata, where he was held.

During interrogation, Ejaz allegedly confessed that a quarrel broke out between the couple on the night of May 6 and 7 over dowry and financial disputes. Police said he strangulated his wife during the altercation, locked the room and fled to Kolkata to evade arrest.