‘An academic degree not just an achievement, but a commitment to society’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 14th annual convocation ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the L-G encouraged the students to view education not merely as a personal achievement, but also as a responsibility towards society and nation-building.

“Convocation ceremonies mark a defining moment in a student’s life, the completion of one journey and the beginning of another filled with greater responsibilities,” Sandhu said.

He also lauded the university’s efforts in implementing the National Education Policy, promoting research, preserving Indian knowledge traditions, supporting rural entrepreneurship, and strengthening mental health and student support initiatives.

“The university had carved a distinct identity for itself in the fields of social sciences, humanities and public engagement over the past 17 years,” he further noted.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the graduating students, describing the occasion as a reflection of their hard work, discipline, dedication and perseverance.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said education remains the most powerful force capable of transforming both individuals and nations.

Degrees were awarded to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students across various faculties during the programme, which began with an NCC guard of honour for the dignitaries. Research contributions in contemporary disciplines, such as development studies and human ecology, also received appreciation.