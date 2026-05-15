Delhi HC seeks govt’s reply on Congress HQ petition

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Thursday sought responses from the Centre and Delhi government on a petition filed by the Congress seeking execution of a sale deed for its former headquarters at 7, Jantar Mantar Road.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also issued notice on the party’s plea seeking interim protection to ensure the premises is not allotted to anyone else.

The matter will next be heard on September 14. During the hearing, the judge expressed doubts over the maintainability of the writ petition and observed that the party may have to file a civil suit.

The Congress claimed it had been in possession of a part of the property since 1946 and that the property was allotted to it in 1956. The party said it paid Rs 6.1 lakh towards sale consideration in 1959 along with additional premium and ground rent.