Delhi mayor takes metro, e-rickshaw to office

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to save fuel amid a burgeoning crisis triggered by the West Asia war, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi commuted to work on Thursday by the metro, a move meant to promote the use of public transportation.

After reaching the New Delhi Metro Station, he travelled further on an e-rickshaw. During the commute, he also interacted with members of the general public and discussed the role of public transport in fuel conservation, environmental protection and improving traffic management.

Wahi said he has pledged to rely mostly on modes of public transportation, in view of PM Modi’s repeated appeals for adopting steps to minimise fuel consumption. The Mayor pointed out that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers in her Cabinet are also using public transport to spread awareness about the cause among citizens.