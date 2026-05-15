DU halts St Stephen’s historic Principal appointment over UGC norms row

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Thursday directed St Stephen’s College to put on hold the appointment of Professor Susan Elias as its new principal, citing alleged violations of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.

The college had on Tuesday announced Elias as its first woman principal in its 145-year history, marking a significant institutional milestone. However, the development has now been overshadowed by procedural objections raised by the university administration.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the DU registrar wrote to the chairman of the college’s governing body, stating that the university had taken cognisance of “media reports regarding appointment of a new principal in St Stephen’s College.” The letter highlighted provisions under the UGC Regulations, 2018, which lay down the framework for appointing principals in affiliated colleges.

According to the university, a key requirement the nomination of subject experts by the university was not fulfilled. “The University has not been requested for nomination of experts as per the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018,” the registrar noted, referring to the mandatory inclusion of experts linked to the vice chancellor and university-approved panels.

The registrar further pointed out that the selection committee constituted for Elias’s appointment appears to be inconsistent with prescribed norms. “It appears that the Selection Committee for the appointment of new principal in the college has not been constituted in accordance with provisions of UGC Regulations 2018,” the letter said, adding that recommendations made by such a committee “cannot be implemented.”

As a result, the university has instructed the college to refrain from proceeding with the appointment process and instead convene a fresh meeting of a duly constituted selection committee in line with UGC guidelines.

Professor Elias, a computer scientist and experienced academic administrator, was scheduled to assume office on June 1, succeeding outgoing principal Professor John Varghese.