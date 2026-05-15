ED calls Vadra HC plea in Haryana land case ‘false’, wants cost imposed

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed businessman Robert Vadra’s petition before the Delhi HC challenging a trial court order summoning him in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur. The ED argued that Vadra’s plea was based on an incorrect interpretation of law and should be dismissed with costs.

Vadra has challenged the trial court order summoning him in the case and contended that the ED had no jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Vadra, submitted before the court that the land transaction took place between 2008 and 2012, while the offences forming the basis of the ED case were added to the schedule of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only in 2013 and 2018.

He argued that the offences registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act were not scheduled offences under the PMLA at the relevant time.