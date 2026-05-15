Free morning walks at parks, heritage sites in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote the Fit India Movement, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to waive the entry fee at its parks and the heritage sites under it till 10.00 am for morning walkers.

The parks and sites covered under this initiative aimed at promoting fitness and encouraging outdoor activities include the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera Park, Asita, Kranti Udyan, Vatika, the Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park (Jasola) and Smriti Van (Narela).

The decision has been taken to provide relief to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts while encouraging greater public participation in healthy outdoor activities and promoting a culture of fitness and well-being across the city. All other DDA parks continue to remain open free of charge for the general public.

Notably, the DDA manages over 16,000 acres of green assets, including more than 700 parks, biodiversity zones, city forests, regional parks and neighbourhood gardens. These spaces play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, promoting community wellness and ensuring inclusive access to nature across the city.