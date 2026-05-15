No metro, few buses in late hours: Delhi women struggle daily at night

NEW DELHI: The alleged gangrape of a 30-year-old woman inside a private sleeper bus in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area has renewed concerns about women’s safety in the national capital.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India 2024 report, Delhi remained the most unsafe metropolitan city for women for the fourth consecutive year. Notably, the city recorded 1,058 rape cases in 2024.
Even though the city hosts numerous concerts, festivals and late-night events throughout the year, thousands of women still struggle to find a safe way home after 11 pm.
With metro services shutting between 11 and 11.30 pm and most public transport buses disappearing from the roads soon after, women commuters often have to rely on expensive ride-hailing platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido, which they say are not always safe.
For someone who has to commute late at night regularly, these services are often unaffordable and come with their own risks, they point out. Drivers sometimes cancel rides at the last minute, many of them demand extra cash or refuse to drop the commuter at certain destinations, women commuters complain. Besides, there have also been instances of cab drivers behaving inappropriately during late-night journeys.
Bhavreen Kandhari, co-founder of Warrior Moms. “Not everyone can afford to pay extra money every day for travel. Women are often left with no safe and affordable option.”
Students and working women across the city echo similar concerns. Angela Sareen, a Delhi University student who travels between the Capital and Gurugram, said she constantly shares her live location with friends while travelling alone at night. Another student, Manya Chaudhary, described returning from concerts as “daunting,” saying even the last metro often feels unsafe.
Amita Singh, a core member of Warrior Moms, has even written to the Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department for stricter enforcement measures, better driver accountability, strengthen grievance systems and more transparent public transport services across the city.
Sarthak Sharma, state secretary of ABVP Delhi said, “Police patrolling must be increased in isolated areas to ensure women’s safety.”
Female teacher held in 3-year-old’s rape case
A female teacher of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a 57-year-old school caretaker. The teacher will be produced before a court later in the day, he said. The incident came to light on May 1 after a woman lodged a complaint at the Janakpuri Police Station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission.