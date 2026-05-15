No metro, few buses in late hours: Delhi women struggle daily at night

NEW DELHI: The alleged gangrape of a 30-year-old woman inside a private sleeper bus in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area has renewed concerns about women’s safety in the national capital.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India 2024 report, Delhi remained the most unsafe metropolitan city for women for the fourth consecutive year. Notably, the city recorded 1,058 rape cases in 2024.

Even though the city hosts numerous concerts, festivals and late-night events throughout the year, thousands of women still struggle to find a safe way home after 11 pm.

With metro services shutting between 11 and 11.30 pm and most public transport buses disappearing from the roads soon after, women commuters often have to rely on expensive ride-hailing platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido, which they say are not always safe.

For someone who has to commute late at night regularly, these services are often unaffordable and come with their own risks, they point out. Drivers sometimes cancel rides at the last minute, many of them demand extra cash or refuse to drop the commuter at certain destinations, women commuters complain. Besides, there have also been instances of cab drivers behaving inappropriately during late-night journeys.