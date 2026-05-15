Students can be ambassadors of change: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked higher educational institutions to strengthen linkages between academia, society, government and industry while focusing research and outreach efforts on urban challenges, such as pollution, water scarcity, traffic congestion and mental health.

While chairing an interactive agenda-setting meeting with vice-chancellors and directors of universities and institutions of higher learning under the Delhi government, the L-G stressed the need to skill students and make graduates more employable and entrepreneurial, officials added.

Sandhu, who is also the chancellor of these institutions, emphasised that universities should enlighten students about the importance of reducing fossil fuel consumption through greater use of public transport & car pooling and similar measures. Dwelling on their role in bringing about a positive change, the L-G said the nearly three lakh students enrolled in these institutions could influence their families, peers and social circles.

One of the university officials shared, “The L-G also called for greater student participation in issues such as women’s safety, traffic decongestion, environmental sustainability, water conservation, groundwater recharge and waste management.”

“The universities and institutions could, and should, become vehicles of the Delhi behavioural change mission,” officials present in the meet quoted the L-G as saying.