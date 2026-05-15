Traffic police use hi-tech cameras to fine parking violators near Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Delhi traffic police have issued over 100 challans within 10 days to the owners of improperly parked vehicles in the vicinity of the Delhi airport, with the help of hi-tech cameras. The e-challans were issued between May 3 and 12.

An official release said, “The Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 100 challans in just 10 days (till May 12) to the registered owners of improperly parked vehicles in the vicinity of Delhi airport that were captured through newly installed hi-tech cameras as part of a technology-driven traffic enforcement initiative launched jointly with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).”

The action follows the deployment of advanced automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems across key airport approach roads and congestion-prone stretches around the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The automated enforcement system became operational on May 3, following which the traffic police began issuing e-challans to violators after due verification through integrated systems.

Shobhit Saxena, DCP, Delhi Traffic Police, said, “The newly introduced ANPR-based automated enforcement system will act as a deterrent against habitual violators, as offences are now being captured and processed electronically with greater accuracy and efficiency.”