Amid security concerns, Kanye West’s India concert cancelled yet again; fans left disappointed

NEW DELHI: After months of uncertainty, expensive travel bookings and repeated postponements, the much-anticipated India concert of Kanye West, an American rapper and songwriter popularly known as Ye has been cancelled yet again, leaving fans disappointed.

Organisers of Ye Live in India White Fox India, announced on Friday that the concert, scheduled to take place on May 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, had been called off citing “security advisories amid high-alert situation in the capital”.

The statement released jointly by the organisers and the stadium, said that they were “deeply disheartened” by the decision.

“After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority,” it read.

The organisers added that all ticket holders who booked through District by Zomato would receive full refunds within seven days. They also said discussions were underway with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue in the future.

A fan, who planned to travel to Delhi for the show, described the cancellation as financially devastating. “Ye is my favourite artist, and I spent almost a month’s salary on the event,” he said.