Audit flags multiple disparities in Delhi Medical Council

NEW DELHI: The health and family welfare department of Delhi government has received a special audit report that flagged alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the Delhi Medical Council between 2019 and 2025, an official statement said.

The report, prepared by the directorate of audit, examined alleged violations of the DMC Act and Rules and general financial rules and looked into irregularities and recovery of unlawful monetary benefits, it said.

Additionally, the audit examined records of meetings of different DMC committees, along with personal files, service records and expenditure details. The statement also stated, “The audit pointed to alleged irregularities in extension of service beyond the retirement age, spending without approvals, lapses in following financial rules, irregular payments and poor maintenance of records.”

The report also said that the retirement age of the then registrar was increased from 60 years to 65 years, allegedly in violation of orders issued by the Centre and the Delhi government.

It highlighted expenditure on salary and allowances, vehicle hiring, medical reimbursements, telephone expenses, and other administrative expenses during the period under review. The report recommended the recovery of over Rs 3.23 crore received as salary, allowances and related expenses, it added. It also recommended the recovery of around Rs 13 lakh related to the mandatory three-month notice period required before resignation.

The health department is examining the findings and recommendations of the report, and action will be taken after scrutiny, the statement noted. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government has a ‘zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, financial mismanagement and procedural violations in public institutions’.