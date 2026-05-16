Delhi CM Gupta, cabinet, MLAs join PM Modi's austerity drive

NEW DELHI: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting of city’s BJP legislators urging them to take the directives to every household across the capital.

The CM said that given the present global crisis in light of the West Asia war, rising fuel-related challenges and stretched economic conditions, the Delhi government is committed to turn the Prime Minister’s message of a change in lifestyle into a mass movement.

Gupta asked MLAs to launch extensive public outreach campaigns in their respective constituencies and encourage people to save fuel, use public transport, adopt carpooling and follow a responsible lifestyle. She said legislators should set an example for the public to follow. Under the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative, MLAs have been asked to travel by Metro once a week so that ordinary citizens are also encouraged to use public transport. She also appealed to MLAs to limit their convoys, reduce the use of vehicles and prioritise electric vehicles.

She directed MLAs to visit RWAs, social organisations, market associations, educational institutions in their constituencies to spread awareness about government’s ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign.