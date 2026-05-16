Gig workers in Delhi want new compensation scheme as fuel cost disturbs margins

NEW DELHI: The increase in petrol and diesel prices triggered fresh concerns among gig and platform workers in India, with the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) urging both the government and app-based companies to revise payment structures in view of rising operational costs.

The union also appealed to gig workers to observe a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12 pm to 5 pm on May 16 as a peaceful protest over increasing economic pressures.

In a statement issued on Friday, the union said that the increase in fuel prices would directly affect lakh of workers engaged in food delivery, ride-hailing, logistics and other app-based services.

According to reports cited by the union, petrol and diesel prices were increased by nearly Rs 3 per litre, pushing petrol prices in Delhi to around Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel prices to approximately Rs 90.67 per litre.

It also said that the rise in LPG cylinder prices had already added financial pressure on working-class families.

National coordinator of Gig and Platform Service Workers Union, Nirmal Gorana said that gig workers are among the most vulnerable sections of India’s unorganised workforce because their livelihoods depend heavily on motorcycles and scooters. He stated that increases in fuel prices affect their daily earnings as expenses related to fuel rise, while payment structures remain unchanged.

GIPSWU president Seema Singh stated that gig workers are struggling to cope with rising expenses while working long hours in difficult weather conditions. The union sought implementation a service rate of Rs 20/km for workers using own vehicles.