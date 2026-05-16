Make Delhi fully business-friendly by June: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday directed Delhi government officials to ensure implementation of all remaining priority areas identified by the Centre for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms by June 30.

The L-G chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the progress of the deregulation exercise aimed at strengthening Ease of Doing Business and improving Ease of Living in the national capital.

Sharing details in a post on X, Sandhu noted that Delhi had improved its standing in national rankings. “Happy to note that Delhi has progressed from ‘Achievers’ status to ‘Exemplar’ status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 rankings among Union Territories,” he said.

Highlighting the broader governance approach of the administration, the L-G said, “Our focus remains on transitioning towards a ‘Permitted Until Prohibited’ ecosystem by removing long-standing regulatory hurdles and simplifying governance frameworks.” He added that legislative reforms were being expedited to streamline administrative procedures and reduce compliance burden.

“While we are fast-tracking the Omnibus Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to streamline approvals and simplify compliance, it is equally important to ensure that quality of service and safety standards are upheld across all sectors,” the Lieutenant-Governor said.

Referring to the guiding principle behind the reforms, the L-G said the measures were aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of reducing compliance burden and improving ease of living for citizens.

“Every procedural reform must translate into greater efficiency, transparency, and opportunity for the people of Delhi,” Sandhu added.

Lieutenant-Governor also fixed a deadline for the implementation of pending measures. “Advised officers to ensure implementation of all remaining priority areas identified by the Government of India for Ease of Doing Business reforms by June 30 without fail,” he said.