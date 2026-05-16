MCD reviews Delhi monsoon preparedness; identifies 215 drains needing joint action

NEW DELHI: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Friday chaired an inter-departmental meeting to review waterlogging and desilting measures ahead of the monsoon season in the capital.

Senior officials from multiple agencies, including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Police, attended the meeting to discuss coordination issues related to drainage and flood prevention works.

The meeting focused on identifying and resolving inter-departmental issues to ensure effective arrangements before the onset of monsoon. Addressing officials, Khirwar said Delhi has 3,014 drains measuring four feet and above, with a combined length of nearly 3,737 kilometres. Of these, 793 drains fall under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

He said the civic body has completed nearly 65 per cent of desilting work on drains under its control ahead of the rainy season. Khirwar added that the PWD maintains 1,375 major drains, accounting for around 55 per cent of the total large drains in the national capital.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has identified 215 drains requiring inter-departmental coordination to resolve waterlogging and desilting issues. Joint inspections of these drains have been scheduled for May 19, while reports will be submitted by May 21.

The Commissioner stressed the need for field-level coordination, regular monitoring of drain merging points and advance identification of vulnerable locations to prevent flooding during heavy rainfall.