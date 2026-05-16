Rs 2 CNG price hike in Delhi adds to household pressure; auto unions seek fare revision

NEW DELHI: City’s middle-class households may once again feel the pressure on their monthly budgets as CNG prices in the capital have been increased by Rs 2 per kg, taking rates close to Rs 80/kg. The hike on Friday triggered fresh concern over rising daily living costs, especially for those who depend on autos and taxis for everyday travel.

The increase was announced by Indraprastha Gas Limited, which supplies CNG across Delhi-NCR. Soon after the revision, auto and taxi unions have started pushing for a fare hike, saying the current rates no longer match rising fuel and maintenance expenses.

An east Delhi resident, Ashish Joseph, said, “For Delhi’s middle class, the impact is not just about fuel prices; it’s everything adding up. Rent, groceries, electricity bills, and now daily commute costs are all slowly climbing, leaving very little breathing space in monthly budgets.”

“It feels as if every month something becomes more expensive. As a middle-class working woman, I don’t even realise how quickly small travel costs add up. It directly cuts into savings,” said Vandana Khurana, a private employee.

Students are feeling it just as sharply. Many rely on fixed monthly allowances, and travel often eats into a large portion of it. “We already plan our expenses carefully. Even a small increase in auto or cab fares makes it difficult to manage the month properly,” said Mauli Saini, a Gargi College student.

Another student, Diya Marwah from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, DU, said the real issue is not one big hike, but repeated smaller increases.

Transport unions are expected to approach the Delhi government soon with a formal demand for revised fares.