Delhi behind the scenes

Homes built with memories, not temporary shelters

As eviction notices reached residents of Yamuna Bazaar, many spoke emotionally about generations spent in the area. Residents strongly objected to their homes being referred to as “jhuggis”, calling the term humiliating. An elderly resident said the houses were built by their great-grandfathers with brick and mortar, not as temporary shelters. Despite the locality’s vulnerability to flooding during the monsoon, families said the area remains deeply tied to their identity and memories, and they cannot imagine living anywhere else.

Delhi Congress appointments spark internal dissent

The Delhi Congress has sparked internal debate after delaying the announcement of district presidents, while first naming vice presidents, general secretaries, and members of the Political Affairs Committee. Several leaders questioned why key grassroots organisational posts were filled later.

Functionaries also expressed concern that the entire selection process lacked transparency and was carried out behind closed doors. With these appointments coming after nearly 14 years from the last such drive, many leaders believe the sequence has raised doubts about the party’s organisational priorities and internal functioning.