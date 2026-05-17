Delhi behind the scenes

Homes built with memories, not temporary shelters
As eviction notices reached residents of Yamuna Bazaar, many spoke emotionally about generations spent in the area. Residents strongly objected to their homes being referred to as “jhuggis”, calling the term humiliating. An elderly resident said the houses were built by their great-grandfathers with brick and mortar, not as temporary shelters. Despite the locality’s vulnerability to flooding during the monsoon, families said the area remains deeply tied to their identity and memories, and they cannot imagine living anywhere else.
Delhi Congress appointments spark internal dissent
The Delhi Congress has sparked internal debate after delaying the announcement of district presidents, while first naming vice presidents, general secretaries, and members of the Political Affairs Committee. Several leaders questioned why key grassroots organisational posts were filled later.
Functionaries also expressed concern that the entire selection process lacked transparency and was carried out behind closed doors. With these appointments coming after nearly 14 years from the last such drive, many leaders believe the sequence has raised doubts about the party’s organisational priorities and internal functioning.
Lawyers trade jokes after CJI remarks
After the CJI’s remarks on Friday, “cockroach” and “parasite” quickly became terms young lawyers used to address each other jokingly. Despite his clarification on Saturday that the remarks were aimed at those holding “fake” law degrees, the terms continued to be used in lighter vein as lawyers pulled each other’s leg over controversy.
Buzz grows over next reshuffle in Delhi Police
Following the recent major reshuffle in the senior leadership of the Delhi Police, anticipation is now building among other officers, many of whom are awaiting the next round of transfer and posting orders. Sources said several officers are keenly eyeing key postings in important districts and specialised units. The reshuffle at the top level is expected to trigger a chain reaction across various ranks, leading to significant administrative changes in the coming days.