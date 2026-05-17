Delhi Police K9 unit gets 54 Labradors, Belgian Malinois

NEW DELHI: With wagging tails and sharp instincts, 54 trained dogs have become the newest members of Delhi Police, strengthening the force’s frontline security, rescue and crime detection capabilities across the capital.
The dogs were recently inducted into the Delhi Police K9 unit from the Remount Veterinary Corps, officials said. The move is part of efforts to enhance the canine squad, which plays a crucial role in modern policing and specialised security operations.
The newly inducted canines include 40 Labradors and 14 Belgian Malinois. Labradors are known for their intelligence, calm temperament and quick learning ability, making them suitable for assistance and detection duties. Belgian Malinois are recognised for their agility, discipline and loyalty, and are considered among the world’s finest working dog breeds.
Established in 1968, the Delhi Police K9 Squad, also known as the Dog Squad, is an integral part of law enforcement operations. The trained dogs assist police personnel in explosives detection, suspect tracking, narcotics detection and combat operations, besides helping during large public events and emergency situations.
According to officials, each dog has undergone specialised training for specific assignments. Among the new recruits, 11 dogs are trained in explosives detection and can identify hidden threats in crowded public places and sensitive locations. Sixteen dogs have been trained in narcotics detection to support anti-drug operations, while 13 tracker dogs are skilled in tracing suspects and locating missing persons. Fourteen others have been prepared for combat assault operations, where speed, alertness and discipline are critical, an officer said.
With the latest induction, the total number of trained dogs in the Delhi Police force has risen to 118, significantly boosting the city’s preparedness to tackle security challenges. Earlier, the K9 unit had 64 dogs, including German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Belgian Malinois. Of these, 58 were trained in explosive detection, while three each were deployed for tracker and narcotics detection duties,official said.
The trained dogs have been strategically deployed across Delhi’s 15 police districts and specialised units to strengthen security, surveillance and crime detection operations. The Crime Branch currently has the highest number of police dogs at 21, while the New Delhi district has 11 dogs because of the presence of key government buildings, embassies and diplomatic missions.
Officials said Delhi Police is also planning to induct 72 more dogs soon to further strengthen its canine capabilities and operational readiness.