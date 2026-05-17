MCD asks schools to use summer break for repairs

NEW DELHI: MCD has instructed heads of its schools and officials to utilise the summer vacation period for maintenance and repair works, ensuring school buildings remain safe, hygienic and functional before the new academic session begins.

According to civic body officials, the vacation period must be used for repair work so that academic activities are not disrupted once schools reopen.

In a circular dated May 11, school heads have been asked to identify urgent maintenance needs including civil repairs, whitewashing, painting, repair of toilets, drinking water facilities, electrical repairs, replacement of damaged fittings, maintenance of playgrounds and overall campus cleanliness.

The circular further directed to submit details of required works to the deputy director with copies marked to the director of education and the additional commissioner.