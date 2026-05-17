MCD to clear Bhalswa, Okhla landfills by year end

NEW DELHI: Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Saturday said Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to clear Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites by end of this year, while complete remediation of Ghazipur landfill will be completed by end of 2027. Wahi said civic body is working continuously on biomining and remediation of three legacy waste sites.
“Our target is to finish Bhalswa and Okhla by end of this year. Machinery is being installed for the process and work will be expedited once installation completes,” he said.
Addressing stray animals including dogs and monkeys, Wahi said MCD is acting as per Supreme Court directions and focusing on sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives.
“Sterilisation is carried out daily. Situation has improved and more control is expected in coming days,” he said.
He said free anti-rabies vaccination is available in MCD hospitals including Swami Dayanand Hospital and work on modern dog shelters including Dwarka kennel is underway. Talking monsoon preparedness, mayor said around 70 per cent desilting of drains under civic body has been completed.
“Lakhs of tonnes of silt have been removed from drains across Delhi. Modern machines are used and corporation is working to clean smaller drains,” he stated. Wahi referred to cow dung-based biogas plant expected to begin operations by July.
“We have issued strict instructions for plant to start within July. This plant will process 200 tonnes of cow dung to generate gas,” he said.
Further addressing delayed textbook distribution in MCD schools, Wahi said books will reach all students before summer vacation ends. “There were complaints regarding classes 4 and 5 textbooks which were delayed. Instructions issued and books will reach all students before holidays end,” he said.
He mentioned uniform assistance funds have already been transferred directly to parents accounts. “In one click crores have reached accounts of parents of lakhs of children,” he said. Addressing sanitation complaints, Wahi said MCD officials have been instructed to improve conditions for sanitation workers and ensure adequate equipment.