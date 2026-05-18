Delhi to be startup hub with Rs 10 cr push for women: CM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide collateral-free loans of up to `10 crore to women-led startups and self-help groups in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. The government will also provide platforms in malls and large shopping complexes across the city to help indigenous products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) reach a wider market.

“We are working on a wider scale to make the women of the capital self-reliant, entrepreneurial, and economically empowered. Arrangements have been made for providing the collateral-free loans,” she said.

She added the government would act as guarantor for such loans extended to women’s startups and SHGs while addressing the inauguration of a two-day ‘Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026’ organised in Rohini. Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently promoted the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and ‘One District, One Product’.