Delhi to be startup hub with Rs 10 cr push for women: CM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide collateral-free loans of up to `10 crore to women-led startups and self-help groups in the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. The government will also provide platforms in malls and large shopping complexes across the city to help indigenous products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) reach a wider market.
“We are working on a wider scale to make the women of the capital self-reliant, entrepreneurial, and economically empowered. Arrangements have been made for providing the collateral-free loans,” she said.
She added the government would act as guarantor for such loans extended to women’s startups and SHGs while addressing the inauguration of a two-day ‘Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026’ organised in Rohini. Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently promoted the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and ‘One District, One Product’.
The women of the country, while staying at home, are not only increasing their family income through small-scale industries and handmade products but are also strengthening the country’s economy, she said. “People often run after foreign brands, whereas handicrafts, khadi, household products and handmade items made in India are second to none in quality. The only requirement is better branding and marketing of these products,” the chief minister said.
She said that today India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance in every sector, including defence, space, agriculture and manufacturing, and Indian products are being exported across the world.
In such a situation, there is also a need to provide national and international recognition to household and handmade products prepared by women. The chief minister appealed to people to use more local and indigenous products instead of foreign goods.