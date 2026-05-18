Distress and Low accountability of outsourced exam

In a case of deja vu, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into under-graduate courses in the country’s medical colleges were conducted and subsequently cancelled last week as the question paper had leaked before the exam. This is not for the first time that this cycle has been followed.

Who pays the price for it? The 22 lakh-odd students and their families. The conducting agency says that there would be no cost for the re-examination and also return of the fees. This is like paying the blood money for exonerating oneself from the crime one has committed.

The repeated NEET like controversies are not merely about leaked papers but they are also about leaked public trust. An examination system survives not because it claims credibility, but because students believe in its fairness. Once that belief weakens, the legitimacy of the entire educational structure begins to erode.

The head of the examination conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), says that his philosophy is zero tolerance (towards malpractice), and that he was sticking to it. The discussion so far points that more than malpractice it was the inefficiency of the testing agency which has caused this embarrassment for the government and also the harassment for the students.

This raises a critical question as to why are examination bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conduct examinations for far larger numbers of students across the country, generally able to avoid such recurring disasters, while the NTA repeatedly falters? The answer perhaps lies in the very design and operational philosophy of the two organisations.