District judge sent to judicial academy for arguing with Rohini court bar chief

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Sunday transferred Rohini Courts’ district judge accused of misbehaving with a lawyer in the courtroom to the Delhi Judicial Academy in a “diverted capacity” with immediate effect.

A heated exchange between the lawyer and the judge was captured on a mobile phone, and the video of the incident had gone viral on social media. The altercation reportedly began after the judge denied the lawyer’s request for a pass over. The lawyer was president of the Rohini Court Bar Association.