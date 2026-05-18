DMRC to run 24 additional trips every Monday

NEW DELHI: The DMRC announced a series of measures aimed at encouraging more people to shift from private vehicles to public transport across Delhi-NCR. It said it will introduce 24 additional trips with the deployment of six extra trains every Monday from May 18, while similar arrangements may also be made on other days depending on passenger demand.

The move comes as part of efforts to strengthen mass transit systems and improve urban mobility amid growing emphasis on energy security, environmental sustainability and reduced dependence on petroleum-based transport.

According to the corporation, the additional services are aimed at handling a possible increase in passenger footfall and ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations during peak travel periods.