Living Precariously by the Yamuna

Residents of Yamuna Bazaar woke up to a sudden eviction notice last week. The notice doesn’t just ask them to leave but to do that within just 15 days. “They have written only one thing in the notice: pick up your belongings and leave in 15 days. But where should people go after living here for decades?” asked a resident.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued the notices to residents of Yamuna Bazar in the Kashmere Gate area, granting them 15 days to remove their belongings and vacate the settlement voluntarily, failing which demolition action would be undertaken to clear the ‘encroachment’.

As per the authorities, nearly 310 dwellings exist along the Yamuna floodplains in the O-Zone area designated as protected no-construction land under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), citing recurring floods as a threat to human life and property.

The otherwise serene locality now witnesses a sense of anxiety and uncertainty mixed with resentment and anger. Some say that if they have to move out unaware of their destinations, then they will have to pack their bags and leave, but some say that they will not move out, as this is their ancestral land.