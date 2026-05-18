Mumbai Expressway link via Maharani Bagh ready, Gadkari to review on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The construction of the six-lane access-controlled highway connecting Ring Road—Maharani Bagh with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is at the final stage of completion and will be opened for motorists soon.
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, is expected to inspect the progress of the corridor on Tuesday. The officials said that the project is almost complete, and after the inspection, the stretch will be inaugurated.
The corridor will serve as a primary route for traffic flow in Delhi, Haryana, and UP and is expected to improve the link between north or east Delhi and Noida and Ghaziabad. The about 60-km-long access-controlled highway will start from Delhi Noida Flyway (DND)—Maharani Bagh, pass through the Kalindi bypass and Faridabad-Ballabgarh bypass and culminate at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.
It will also improve connectivity to the Delhi-Meerut Motorway and NH 2 between Delhi-Agra and Jewar Airport.
The corridor comprises about 7 km of elevated section with two level crossings at four locations of Metro line, 18 new underpasses, and nine interchanges with improved junctions. Additionally, a vertical garden has been planned for all piers along the stretch to provide aesthetic and environmental benefits.
“The project will decongest Delhi with reduction of traffic congestion in the Ashram-Badarpur-Faridabad-Ballabgarh region. This is expected to result in reduction of vehicular pollution too,” said officials.