Mumbai Expressway link via Maharani Bagh ready, Gadkari to review on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The construction of the six-lane access-controlled highway connecting Ring Road—Maharani Bagh with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is at the final stage of completion and will be opened for motorists soon.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, is expected to inspect the progress of the corridor on Tuesday. The officials said that the project is almost complete, and after the inspection, the stretch will be inaugurated.

The corridor will serve as a primary route for traffic flow in Delhi, Haryana, and UP and is expected to improve the link between north or east Delhi and Noida and Ghaziabad. The about 60-km-long access-controlled highway will start from Delhi Noida Flyway (DND)—Maharani Bagh, pass through the Kalindi bypass and Faridabad-Ballabgarh bypass and culminate at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.