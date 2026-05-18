Private firms advised to offer two-day WFH

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to bring back Covid-era measures, like work-from-home and online classes for schoolchildren amid a fuel crisis, the Delhi government on Sunday advised private companies and organisations to adopt a two-day work-from-home policy.

Commuting to and from work is one of the largest contributors to daily vehicular fuel consumption in the national capital, an advisory issued by the Delhi labour department noted. It also urged firms to alter their office timings and encourage employees to carpool or use public transport for commute to save fuel. However, the advisory did not cover private entities providing essential services related to health, electricity, water, etc.

The move follows the launch of a large-scale, 90-day public participation campaign, titled Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan by the Delhi government on Thursday in line with PM Modi’s renewed push for self-reliance. The campaign aims to involve both government institutions and ordinary citizens in the efforts.

As part of the austerity push, the Delhi government had earlier last week issued a set of measures aimed at reducing the consumption of fuel—petrol, diesel, and CNG. All Delhi government departments are implementing a two-day work-from-home system, except those engaged in delivering essential public services.

Commute remains a concern

Commuting to work is one of the largest contributors to daily vehicular fuel consumption in the Capital, a government advisory said

Essential services not hit

The advisory did not cover private entities providing essential services related to health, power, water, etc