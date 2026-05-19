Cooling zone falls short of promise

NEW DELHI: Amid the scorching heatwave in the national capital, with temperatures touching nearly 44 degrees Celsius, Delhi government’s lone cooling zone near Gate No. 4 of Jama Masjid Metro station is offering limited relief to pedestrians and daily commuters battling the extreme weather conditions.

Set up with five makeshift tents, the cooling zone has a seating capacity of around 100 people. The facility includes water dispensers, coolers, fans and ORS packets for visitors seeking respite from the heat. People from different walks of life, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers and daily wage labourers, were seen resting inside the tents during peak afternoon hours.

Around 10 coolers and several fans have been installed at the site. However, the arrangement remains open from all four sides, reducing the cooling effect and allowing hot air to circulate freely.

Despite the inadequate infrastructure, many visitors said the facility still provides temporary comfort from the unbearable heat.

Mahender Kapoor, a 65-year-old auto driver, said he stopped at the cooling zone after feeling dizzy while working in the heat. “I took an ORS packet from here and mixed it in a bottle of water. Sitting in front of the cooler for some time makes me feel relaxed,” he said.

Kapoor added that he had recently undergone an eye operation and continuing to work in extreme temperatures had become increasingly difficult. “Family responsibilities force me to keep working. Facilities like these come as a breath of fresh air,” he said.