Cooling zone falls short of promise

NEW DELHI: Amid the scorching heatwave in the national capital, with temperatures touching nearly 44 degrees Celsius, Delhi government’s lone cooling zone near Gate No. 4 of Jama Masjid Metro station is offering limited relief to pedestrians and daily commuters battling the extreme weather conditions.
Set up with five makeshift tents, the cooling zone has a seating capacity of around 100 people. The facility includes water dispensers, coolers, fans and ORS packets for visitors seeking respite from the heat. People from different walks of life, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers and daily wage labourers, were seen resting inside the tents during peak afternoon hours.
Around 10 coolers and several fans have been installed at the site. However, the arrangement remains open from all four sides, reducing the cooling effect and allowing hot air to circulate freely.
Despite the inadequate infrastructure, many visitors said the facility still provides temporary comfort from the unbearable heat.
Mahender Kapoor, a 65-year-old auto driver, said he stopped at the cooling zone after feeling dizzy while working in the heat. “I took an ORS packet from here and mixed it in a bottle of water. Sitting in front of the cooler for some time makes me feel relaxed,” he said.
Kapoor added that he had recently undergone an eye operation and continuing to work in extreme temperatures had become increasingly difficult. “Family responsibilities force me to keep working. Facilities like these come as a breath of fresh air,” he said.
However, several visitors complained that the coolers mostly circulated warm air because the tents lacked proper enclosure. The cooling impact, they said, remained minimal during the hottest hours of the day.
Officials from the Delhi Civil Defence team were present at the site to monitor the arrangements. Sunita, one of the officials deployed there, showed emergency medicines and first-aid supplies kept at the centre for people suffering from heat-related illnesses.
“More than 500 people visit the zone throughout the day. Most of them stop here for a few minutes to drink water and cool down,” she said. Auto drivers and labourers formed the majority of visitors, she added.
The facility’s limitations became more apparent on closer inspection. Water dispensers at the site were connected through pipes to a DJB tanker, and the same water source was being used both for drinking and for operating the coolers.
Some visitors also pointed out the absence of chilled water. Sunil, a driver, said such arrangements appeared more symbolic than practical. “These facilities are good for the government’s promotion, but in the long run they remain insufficient and do not make much difference,” he said.