DMRC finds it tough to manage extra rush, daily commuters face delays

NEW DELHI: Packed platforms, slow-moving crowd and repeated train halts defined Monday morning for thousands of commuters as the city witnessed the first day of the “Metro Monday” initiative.

While the campaign aimed to promote fuel conservation and reduce pollution, many daily passengers said the experience turned exhausting instead.

Several commuters reported delays and overcrowding across metro lines during peak hours. On the magenta line, passengers claimed trains remained stationed longer than usual, leading to increased crowd build-up at platforms. “I was travelling by blue line to my office. I waited for at least 15 minutes as the Metro was halted at one station for a long time and eventually was late for work,” said Manas Marwah, a private employee.

The rush appeared heavier than usual as more people opted for metro travel following the government’s appeal. However, passengers pointed out that the movement of ministers along with security personnel and staff added to congestion in the already packed coaches.

For students, the delays had direct consequences. “I had an exam in my college today. I got so late that I lost marks,” said Priyanshi Sabharwal, a Delhi University student. Many commuters said the issue was not with the initiative, but with how difficult daily travel already feels in the capital. Long queues, crowded interchanges and limited seating became even more challenging.