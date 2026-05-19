Former BJP state chief new DJB vice chairman, vacancy filled after a year

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president and party MLA Satish Upadhyay has been nominated as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The post had remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in Delhi. BJP MLAs Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ajay Mahawar have also been nominated as members of the Board.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker said the MLAs’ public experience and institutional understanding would help strengthen the functioning of the Board and improve responsiveness to public concerns.

Upadhyay, MLA from Malviya Nagar, previously served as vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council. Shokeen represents Nangloi Jat, while Mahawar is MLA from Ghonda.

After his appointment, Upadhyay thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and said serving Delhi residents was a matter of pride and responsibility. He said he would work with dedication, honesty and commitment to meet public expectations.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister reviewed Delhi’s summer water management plan and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply during peak demand.

She warned against negligence and stressed both immediate relief measures and long-term solutions to recurring water shortages. The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior Delhi Jal Board officials.