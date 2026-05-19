L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Gupta back Metro Monday campaign

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative launched under the ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign, conveying the message of public transport usage, fuel conservation and citizen participation.

Following the CM’s appeal, all ministers of the Delhi government and senior officials also used the Metro and DTC buses to commute.

Gupta walked from her residence to Lok Niwas to attend a meeting chaired by L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Thereafter, she travelled by electric car to Kashmere Gate Metro Station and took the Metro to ITO.

She used the feeder bus service to travel to her office at the Secretariat. Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ravinder Indraj were also present. The CM said, “The objective is to convey that even a small effort made in the national interest plays a significant role in strengthening the country’s energy security and maintaining economic balance.”

Meanwhile, the DTC will run special buses for Delhi government employees to travel from their homes to the nearest metro station and to the Secretariat. The bus services will cover the CWG Village complex, Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash, Model Town, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Timarpur, and other areas.