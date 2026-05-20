Capital records season’s highest power demand, touches 7,776 MW mark

NEW DELHI: The capital’s peak power demand has witnessed a sharp rise in May 2026 as compared to previous years, reflecting the impact of an intense and early summer.

According to SLDC data, Delhi’s peak power demand on Tuesday touched 7,776 MW at 3:30 pm, which marks the highest recorded so far in 2026. On Monday, the city’s peak power demand had reached 7,542 MW in the afternoon and further increased to 7,600 MW during the night.

The BSES discoms met the peak power demand of 3,492 MW and 1,683 MW in their respective areas.

Earlier, on April 27, 2026, Delhi’s peak power demand had surpassed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in April, touching 7,078 MW at 3:30 pm. However, in comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025.

Delhi is expected to witness another significant rise in electricity demand this summer. As per the SLDC projections, as against the all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW recorded in 2025, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to cross 9,000 MW this year.

BSES has claimed that their discoms are fully geared up to ensure a reliable power supply to more than 53 lakh consumers and nearly 2.25 crore residents across South, West, East and Central Delhi.