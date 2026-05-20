City scorched: Ridge temperature crosses 46°C, orange alert till Monday

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Tuesday recorded the first heatwave day of the month, as dry winds and a searing sun pushed temperatures past 45 degrees Celsius at most stations. The weather office has issued an orange alert for severe heatwave over the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city’s base weather-monitoring station, recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees, 4.7 notches above normal and 1.7 degrees higher than the previous day.

On the other hand, Palam station also logged 45.1℃, 3.8 notches above normal, with a 24-hour rise of 1.6 degrees.

The Lodhi Road station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2℃, 6.2 notches above normal and 1.4 degrees higher than the previous day, officially recording heatwave conditions, while the Ridge station recorded the hottest temperature in the city at 46.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal with a 24-hour rise of 1.9 degrees.

On the other hand, Ayanagar station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5℃, 3.4 notches above normal and 1.1 degrees higher than the previous day.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 28.2℃ at Safdarjung, 1.7 notches above normal and 1.9 degrees higher than the previous day, while Palam and Ridge recorded 28.1℃ each, with departures of 1 and 1.4 notches above normal, respectively, and 24-hour changes of 1.2 degrees and 1.3 degrees.

A heatwave is observed when the maximum temperature crosses 40℃ and remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

Additionally, the MeT office has issued an orange alert till May 25.