City’s chief poll officer meets parties to discuss SIR

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday held the first meeting with representatives of political parties after the announcement of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ahead of the exercise’s roll-out on June 30.

The party representatives were given a brief on the whole exercise, and their questions were answered. They assured full cooperation for successfully completing the exercise in the city, said an officer of the CEO’s office.

The emphasis was on ensuring coordination between booth level officers (BLOs) of the poll body and the booth level agents (BLAs) of the parties for smooth conduct of the SIR, said the Delhi BJP’s state coordinator for EC-related affairs.

He said the party had already appointed around 12,600 BLAs for participation in the SIR.

The BLOs will conduct door-to-door surveys from June 30 for verification of Delhi’s electoral rolls. They will provide enumeration forms to the voters to be filled and provided to the BLOs for submission.

The CEO office will provide the facility of online submission of completed enumeration forms. BLAs of parties can submit a maximum of 50 filled-up enumeration forms daily, officials said.

Political parties in Delhi have intensified preparations for the SIR by focusing on training their BLAs across nearly 13,000 polling booths in the city.