Delhi HC refuses relief to 300 families in Yamuna Bazar, eviction likely today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the eviction notices issued to over 300 families in the Yamuna Bazar area. The demolition is likely to start on Wednesday.

The Yamuna Bazar area falls within Delhi’s ecologically sensitive O-Zone along the Yamuna floodplain, which reportedly faces recurring flooding risks.

The judge declined the relief, saying that the petition was filed by an association, Yamuna Bazar Residents Welfare Association, but lacked the proper authorisation from its members and their binding affidavit to bear the consequences. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also declined the petitioner’s request to stay the proposed demolition action for a week.

The petition had sought quashing of the demolition notices issued under the Disaster Management Act, and interim protection against coercive action. It claimed the action was arbitrary and based on “unsubstantiated claims of disaster risk in the Yamuna floodplains”.

After hearing the submission, the judge said, “In the absence of the authorisation, the petition is not maintainable. They are at liberty to file a proper petition with the authorisation of the residents.”

The petition claimed that the order was “wholly arbitrary, and unconstitutional” and violative of various fundamental rights.