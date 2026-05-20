Delhi's three landfill sites await processing of 44 LMT legacy waste

NEW DELHI: With a little over six months left before the deadline to flatten two of Delhi’s three landfill mountains, the city still has nearly 44 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of legacy waste waiting to be processed at the Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites.

A few days ago, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to clear the Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites by the end of this year, while the complete remediation of the Ghazipur landfill will be completed by the end of 2027. Wahi said that the civic body is continuously carrying out biomining and remediation work at the three legacy waste sites.

Official progress figures accessed by the newspaper show that the Bhalswa landfill, targeted to be flattened by December 2026, still has 26 lakh metric tonnes of waste remaining.

So far, authorities have reclaimed 35 acres of land, but the site continues to carry one of the city’s largest waste burdens despite the deployment of 24 trommel machines for processing old garbage.

Meanwhile, the situation at the Okhla landfill, for which the earlier July 2026 completion target has now been extended, appears comparatively better but still remains far from completion. Around 18 LMT of waste is yet to be cleared from the site. Official figures show that nearly 25 acres have already been cleared through biomining operations, with 18 trommels currently deployed on the ground.