Government to set up centres for ‘dignified recycling’ of damaged religious idols

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a special public participation campaign for the dignified collection and recycling of damaged idols of Hindu deities across the capital. As part of the initiative, it plans to establish dedicated collection centres for the collection of old and damaged idols.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday invited suggestions to help shape the final framework of the initiative through public participation. She noted that idols worshipped in homes for years are often abandoned under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks, or along roadsides once they become damaged. She said that this not only hurts religious sentiments but also raises serious concerns related to cleanliness and the environment.

These collected idols will later be recycled using scientific and environmentally sustainable methods into useful items. “The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised,” the CM said, adding that the initiative should evolve into a people’s movement rather than remain just a government campaign.

A detailed action plan is currently being prepared. Residents have been asked to give their views on the initiative; suggest suitable locations for collection centres; and recommend ways to make the system effective and dignified.

“When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities,” Gupta said. She urged citizens to share their suggestions through comments on social media, adding that the final, foolproof plan would be prepared on the basis of public feedback.