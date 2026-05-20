Man sets himself ablaze outside wife’s home, dies

NEW DELHI: A man died after he allegedly set himself on fire outside his wife’s house following a matrimonial dispute in the Jahangirpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, and the man has been identified as Deepansh Chaudhary. He was shifted to BJRM Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

Police said the couple had ongoing matrimonial disputes, and a complaint had earlier been filed at the CAW cell. After an argument on the day of the incident, the man allegedly threatened suicide and later set himself on fire outside his wife’s house, reportedly using kerosene. His wife alleged he had earlier tried to kill her on May 12, following which she filed a complaint at Uttam Nagar police station.

“My husband had been physically abusing me since our marriage. When the police came on May 12, he fled from there and did not return. He was apologising to me, but I told him that I would not forgive him this time,” she said.

The woman stated that they met on a matrimonial site and got married on April 2. He used to live in Pune earlier and later shifted to Delhi.

The woman alleged that her husband had called her on Monday, saying he wanted to return her belongings. She claimed he then tried to force her to go with him and snatched her phone when she refused. “I lodged an online FIR for phone theft,” she said.

“We heard a scream and saw him lying on the street. We were scared and did not go downstairs,” she added.