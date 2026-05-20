Man shot dead outside college in North Delhi

A 22-year-old man was shot dead near a college in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur.

According to the police, information about a firing incident in the Welcome area was received during the night, following which a police team rushed to the spot near a college.

By the time officers arrived, the injured man had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said.

Forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

The police said a case had been registered at Welcome police station under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved in the incident, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)