MCD authorises officers to impose civil penalties under Jan Vishwas Act

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has authorised officers across departments to function as adjudicating and appellate authorities for imposing civil penalties under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, following amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

According to the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 15, various provisions of the DMC Act have been amended to replace criminal action with monetary penalties for specified violations.

In an office order issued on Saturday and signed by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the move was made under Sections 468A and 468B of the DMC Act, 1957, as amended by the Jan Vishwas Act, which decriminalises minor offences and replaces criminal penalties with civil fines.

Under the order, officers from departments including Advertisement, Factory Licensing, Civic Works, Licensing, Veterinary Services, Building and Engineering, DEMS and Health have been designated as adjudicating officers for their respective jurisdictions across the city’s 12 zones.