Over 8L women receive Pink Card, says government

NEW DELHI: More than eight lakh women have received the Delhi government’s ‘Pink Saheli NCMC Smart Card’, introduced to make free bus travel easier and fully digital.

Launched on March 2, 2026 under the ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, the card allows women and transgender passengers to travel free on DTC buses using a simple tap-and-go system, removing the need for paper tickets.

According to the government, 840,618 Pink Saheli Smart cards had been issued till May 18 this year through 73 centres across the city, including DTC offices, SDM offices and special camps.

The card can also be recharged online and is expected to work in the future on the Delhi Metro, RRTS and other public transport systems.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the initiative is helping make public transport safer, smarter and more accessible for women while boosting their confidence and independence.