Pharmacists, commercial vehicle operators to go on strike on financial concern

NEW DELHI: The capital is set to witness back-to-back protests this week as chemists and commercial vehicle operators have announced separate strikes over regulatory and financial concerns.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has announced a nationwide pharmacy strike on May 20 opposing the rapid and unregulated expansion of e-pharmacies and online medicine delivery services.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle unions in Delhi-NCR have also announced a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23. Drivers are demanding an immediate hike in auto and taxi fares to cope with rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

A member of Indira Pharmacy said the nationwide pharmacy strike is mainly driven by the growing shift of customers towards online medicine platforms offering heavy discounts.

“People are choosing online apps because medicines are available at cheaper rates than at physical stores. Small pharmacies are struggling to compete with these discounts,” the member said, highlighting concerns over the survival of traditional chemist shops.

Rai Medios from Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka said, “Online platforms offer heavy discounts that local pharmacies cannot match, making it difficult for small chemist shops to survive. We support the strike and our store will remain closed on the strike day.”

Echoing a similar concern, Ali Haider, a pharmacist who has been working in the sector for the past eight years, said, “If small chemist shops shut down, people may realise their importance only during emergencies, when nearby pharmacies are the quickest source of medicines. The government should recognise this.”