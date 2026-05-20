Project Sangam begins after LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu direction

NEW DELHI: Following directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Delhi Traffic Police launched Project Sangam (Systematic/Synergistic Action & Networked Governance for Area Mobility). It is said to transition urban traffic management from traditional, enforcement-driven policing into a multi-agency, participatory ecosystem where people collaborate with agencies to deliver localised solutions and voluntary enforcement.

Co-opting Resident and Market Welfare Associations, and youth as core partners to handle day-to-day traffic challenges, since its inception on April 3, SANGAM has bridged the gap between enforcement agencies, civic bodies, and citizens in a month and a half.

In a recent review, the LG was informed that measures were taken at several points to ease traffic and mitigate peak hour bottlenecks, including UER-II Corridor (Dwarka Zone), Sundar Nursery/Neela Gumbad (Southern Range), Mehram Nagar Village (IGIA Traffic Circle), Eastern Range, North & Central Hotspots, etc.

In Dwarka’s UER-II corridor, 13 free left turns and four proposed foot overbridges aim to reduce congestion and improve connectivity. Around Mehram Nagar near IGIA, authorities removed illegal vending and parking, issuing hundreds of challans and installing CCTV cameras and new signage. Similar anti-encroachment and traffic management drives were also conducted in Narela, Ashok Vihar, West Patel Nagar and Chandni Chowk.