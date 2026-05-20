Summer marks revival of old-school ways; matkas, khus curtains for relief

NEW DELHI: With temperatures continuing to rise across the city, many people are once again turning towards old-school ways to stay cool.

Roadside markets that were once filled only with simple clay pots are now crowded with colourful matkas, bamboo chicks, khus cooling curtains and honeycomb coolers as families look for affordable alternatives to ACs.

For many vendors, summer remains the most important time of the year. “Earlier, almost every house used matkas during summers,” said Rakesh Prajapati, who has been selling earthen pots for the last seven years. “We had to change with time because people today like designer matkas and decorative clay items more. The hand-painted matkas cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600 along with the stands, whereas the clay bottles cost Rs 1,200.”

Many sellers said that while traditional matkas are still purchased for drinking water, younger buyers are increasingly choosing fancy painted pots for home decor and aesthetic purposes. “Social media trends and rising interest in eco-friendly products have helped bring attention back to clay items,” said another young seller, Vicky.