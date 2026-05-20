Summer marks revival of old-school ways; matkas, khus curtains for relief

NEW DELHI: With temperatures continuing to rise across the city, many people are once again turning towards old-school ways to stay cool.
Roadside markets that were once filled only with simple clay pots are now crowded with colourful matkas, bamboo chicks, khus cooling curtains and honeycomb coolers as families look for affordable alternatives to ACs.
For many vendors, summer remains the most important time of the year. “Earlier, almost every house used matkas during summers,” said Rakesh Prajapati, who has been selling earthen pots for the last seven years. “We had to change with time because people today like designer matkas and decorative clay items more. The hand-painted matkas cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600 along with the stands, whereas the clay bottles cost Rs 1,200.”
Many sellers said that while traditional matkas are still purchased for drinking water, younger buyers are increasingly choosing fancy painted pots for home decor and aesthetic purposes. “Social media trends and rising interest in eco-friendly products have helped bring attention back to clay items,” said another young seller, Vicky.
“Water from a matka tastes different in the best way possible,” said Pooja Sharma, a customer. “It reminds you of childhood summers.”
Riya Malhotra, a college student said traditional products are slowly becoming popular again. “Fancy matkas and clay products look nice and feels more sustainable,” she said.
Near several stalls, bamboo chicks and khus curtains could also be seen hanging in large numbers. Sprinkled with water and placed near windows or balconies, these traditional cooling curtains help reduce hot air entering homes, a method commonly used before air conditioners became common.
“People still buy chicks for balconies and shops because they actually help during peak afternoon heat,” said Salim Khan, a local market vendor.
Cooler repair shops and appliance vendors also reported increased demand for desert coolers fitted with honeycomb cooling pads.