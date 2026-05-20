Technical issues disrupt Class XII re-evaluation process, date extended

NEW DELHI: Frustrated students spent hours refreshing web pages, waiting for OTPs and repeatedly logging into the CBSE portal on Tuesday as the Board opened its Class 12 re-evaluation and answer-sheet verification process for 2026. What many expected to be a quick application process turned into a stressful experience because of slow-loading pages and frequent portal glitches.

Following technical issues faced by several students, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday evening issued a circular extending the dates for re-evaluation.

“It is hereby informed to all stakeholders that due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for post-verification facilities, and to ensure sufficient time for students, the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been extended from May 22 to May 23, 2026,” the CBSE statement read.

With college admissions and cut-offs already creating pressure among students, the technical glitches added to their anxiety. Several students complained that the portal kept freezing midway, while others said even basic steps such as captcha verification and page loading were taking unusually long.