Almawakeing Foundation and Dr Shroff Hospital empower visually impaired

NEW DELHI: Aimed at supporting people with disabilities through technology-based assistive solutions, Almawakening Foundation, in collaboration with Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, has organised a special empowerment programme at Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital.

As part of the foundation’s ‘Enable Program’, 26 visually impaired beneficiaries have received AI-enabled smart vision glasses that assist with mobility, reading support, object recognition, navigation, and independent living through advanced assistive technology.

The event was attended by Dr Alma Chopra–Founder, Almawakeing Foundation, motivational speaker and life coach & Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital officials–and other distinguished guests.

According to representatives from the Almawakening Foundation, the initiative aligns with the foundation’s vision of creating meaningful social impact through its five pillars and ensuring that no individual is left behind due to physical limitations. Dr Alma Chopra said, “This programme is to build accessibility, inclusion & innovation.”

The event was attended by Dr Alma Chopra and Vishal Masih, COO, of the Almawakening Foundation. Also present were Dr Umang, CEO, SCEH; Shantanu, COO, SCEH; among others.