Delhi under heatwave grip for second day; temp likely to hit 46° C today

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an orange alert for the coming days.

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions were witnessed in isolated places, with Safdarjung, the city’s base weather monitoring station, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above normal, while 0.6 degree lower than the previous day. The Palam station also logged 44.9 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal with a 24-hour decline of 0.2 degree.

On the other hand, Lodhi Road station recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 notches above normal and 0.6 degree lower than the previous day, while the Ridge station recorded the hottest temperature in the city at 45.8 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches above normal with a 24-hour decline of 0.7 degree. Ayanagar station recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above normal and 0.5 degree lower than the previous day.