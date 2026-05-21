Delhi under heatwave grip for second day; temp likely to hit 46° C today

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an orange alert for the coming days.
According to the weather department, heatwave conditions were witnessed in isolated places, with Safdarjung, the city’s base weather monitoring station, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above normal, while 0.6 degree lower than the previous day. The Palam station also logged 44.9 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal with a 24-hour decline of 0.2 degree.
On the other hand, Lodhi Road station recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 notches above normal and 0.6 degree lower than the previous day, while the Ridge station recorded the hottest temperature in the city at 45.8 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches above normal with a 24-hour decline of 0.7 degree. Ayanagar station recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above normal and 0.5 degree lower than the previous day.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.8 notches above normal and 0.1 degree higher than the previous day, while Palam recorded 28.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal with a 24-hour rise of 0.4 degree.
Lodhi Road registered a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal and 0.2 degree lower than the previous day, while Ayanagar recorded 27 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch above normal, with a 24-hour decline of 0.4 degree. According to the IMD, a heatwave is observed when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.
An orange alert has also been issued for Thursday, with the minimum temperature likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum touching 46 degrees Celsius.