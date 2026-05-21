L-G flags off jatha for Hemkund Sahib yatra, wishes health, spiritual fulfilment

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday participated in the see-off ceremony and flagged off the first 2026 Jatha for the Sri Hemkund Sahib Yatra from a Gurdwara Sahib in Rishikesh, joining devotees embarking on the annual pilgrimage to the revered Himalayan shrine.

Describing the yatra as spiritually significant for devotees across the globe, L-G said he felt “humbled” to be present alongside the Sangat as the journey commenced under the guidance of the Panj Pyare. He recalled his own visit to Sri Hemkund Sahib with his father, Bishan Singh Samundri in 1975.

Interacting with the pilgrims, the Lieutenant-Governor conveyed his wishes for their safety, good health, and spiritual fulfilment during the challenging high-altitude pilgrimage.

“A few more glimpses from the auspicious flag-off ceremony at the Gurdwara Sahib in Rishikesh today. The profound faith and vibrant energy of the Sangat as they set out on this sacred journey are indeed inspiring,” Sandhu said in another post on X while sharing photographs from the event..